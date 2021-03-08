Getty Image
Megan Thee Stallion Is Celebrating International Women’s Day By Giving Away $1 Million

Monday is International Women’s Day and Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating in a big way. The rapper is partnering with Fashion Nova, a brand she previously designed a clothing line for, to give away a huge sum of money to women entrepreneurs.

Announcing the initiative on social media, Megan said she’s granting $1 million total to women entrepreneurs, female students, women-owned businesses, and women-focused charities:

“Today is International Women’s Day. I’m so excited to announce that Fashion Nova and I are coming together on a women’s empowerment initiative called Women On Top. We’re giving away $1 million in grants and scholarships all month to all the women. The first organization that I wanna give a big shout out to, and the first $25,000 to is the YWCA in Houston.”

This new project isn’t the only charitable initiative Megan has been working on lately. Earlier this week, the rapper announced her Hotties Helping Houston fundraiser, which aims to raise money to help build back the city following the devastating storm. “It is always very important for me to help give back to the city that made me,” she said announcing the benefit drive. “I just want to say thank you to everyone who came together with me to help rebuild my hometown of Houston Texas.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

