A couple days ago, Megan Thee Stallion launched her new clothing line with Fashion Nova, a 106-piece collection that ranges in price from $24.99 to $199.99 and is heavy on denim. It turns out the fans scooped up pieces in droves, as the line had a ginormous first day of sales: TMZ reports, citing “sources connected to the retail company,” that the line had $1.2 million in sales in just the first 24 hours.

Meg told Teen Vogue of the line, “Whether it was because the leg length was too short or the booty area was too tight, there would always be clothes or styles I’d [want to] wear, but just couldn’t find that would fit a tall girl with shape. […] When everything hugs the right places and complements your natural figure, you can’t help but feel good. That’s what this whole collection is about. […] I really wanted to pay attention to length and stretch across the collection so everything looks tailored but is super comfortable. […] I want all the hotties to be able to wear this collection, so working with Fashion Nova who have all the hottest looks at affordable prices just felt organic in that sense.”

Meg is also of course fresh off the release of her new album Good News and a video for “Body.”

