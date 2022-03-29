Megan Thee Stallion 2022 Okeechobee fest
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Being The First Female Rapper To Perform At The Oscars

These days, everyone from brands, to massive events, to Roc Nation themselves are hoping Megan Thee Stallion will come through for them. The ever-popular, overly-sexual female rapper has been making a name for herself not just in hip-hop, but as a cultural force, and nothing could’ve made that more clear than her surprise performance at the Oscars last night. As more predictable, previously announced performers like Beyonce and Billie Eilish were already on the docket, viewers were definitely surprised when Megan joined in with the Encanto performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” for the evening, adding an Oscar-ready rap verse to the already cultish hit.

But her verse at the Academy Awards annual gala was important and historical for a completely different reason, too. Apparently, it was the first time a female rapper has ever performed at the event. Taken in that context, Megan’s invitation to spice up “Bruno” hits on a whole new level. Megan was reflecting on the milestone last night after the show, and though plenty of people were lost in the drama of Will Smith and Chris Rock, the Hotties were definitely celebrating Megan’s success with her. “I literally was just in Puerto Rico less than 24 hrs ago performing, my dress had just came in last night from India, and that was thee FIRST FEMALE RAP PERFORMANCE at the OSCARS ever ! Im definitely in grind mode,” she wrote, and I’d have to agree.

What will she do next? Well, the Grammys are this weekend, so we’ll have to wait and see.

