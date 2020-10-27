Megan Thee Stallion’s Sizzling Freestyle Hints At New Music On The Way

While Megan Thee Stallion has been making headlines after she confirmed she was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez, the rapper is also staying focused on her music. Teasing some upcoming tracks, Meg shared a sizzling freestyle from the studio and said it’s just the first of many.

Sharing the freestyle to Twitter, Meg hinted that she has an album on the way. “I think ima drop these up until my album drop,” she wrote. The two-minute clip sees the rapper laying down some clever verses. “Freak in the sheets, freak on the beats / n****s been hooked since ‘Big Ol’ Freak’ / I realized that I was the sh*t when R&B n****s wanna start rap beef,” she raps.

I think ima drop these up until my album drop 😛😛🔥🔥🔥🔥 REAL MF HOT GIRL SHIT pic.twitter.com/9BP5x9EKO0 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 27, 2020

This isn’t the first time the rapper has teased her upcoming record. After sharing photos from the studio, Megan took to social media to say that her album is about “to go crazy.” Before that, the rapper sat down for a profile in GQ where she revealed that fans can expect to see her addressing the Black Lives Matter movement throughout the project. “I feel like everything that’s going on right now, if it hasn’t moved you to speak out or try to make some type of difference, then something might be slightly wrong with you,” she said. “Even though I haven’t already come out with a song with that messaging, I definitely plan on it.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.