A couple weeks ago, Megan The Stallion confirmed it was Tory Lanez who shot her, saying, “Yes, this n**** Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh*t.” Getting shot is surely a difficult experience, but Megan appears to be feeling confident after the incident, as evidenced by a new freestyle she posted on Instagram last night.

The video shows Megan sitting in her home, playing an instrumental from Lil Ju Made Da Beat on a laptop. She begins the 60-second clip, “Tic-tac-toe, I’m gonna X this bitch / if a hit dog holler, I address that sh*t.” She goes on to address the shooting with a self-assured line, saying, “Got shot two times and I ate that sh*t / bounced right back with a Revlon deal.”

Lil Ju, by the way, was in Megan’s corner shortly after the shooting, refuting claims that Lanez was defending Megan. He tweeted, “I hope y’all don’t believe he was defending her! This a bullsh*t story.”

Meanwhile, Megan had a good night at yesterday’s VMAs. She had three nominations on the evening, and her “Savage” video picked up a win in the Best Hip-Hop category.

Check out the freestyle above.