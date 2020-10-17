Megan Thee Stallion has been hard at work on her debut album — her follow-up to the 2019 project Fever — for well over a year. Unfortunately, a contract dispute with her label, 1501 Entertainment, pushed the album back. But it’ll be out eventually, and on Saturday Megan took to Twitter tried to get people pumped for its release.

My album abt to go crazy 😌 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 17, 2020

“My album abt to go crazy,” Megan wrote. She previously spoke about the album in an August profile with GQ, promising it’s going to address the Black Lives Matter movement. “I feel like everything that’s going on right now, if it hasn’t moved you to speak out or try to make some type of difference, then something might be slightly wrong with you,” she said. “Even though I haven’t already come out with a song with that messaging, I definitely plan on it.”

Megan recently shared the track “Don’t Stop,” with Young Thug, which may or may not wind up on the album itself. She performed the song on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, where she also advocated for the protection of Black women and condemned Kentucky’s attorney general Daniel Cameron.

