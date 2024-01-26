Megan Thee Stallion is out for blood. Tonight (January 26), the rapper has shared her new single, “Venom.”

Right out the gate, Meg makes it known she’s back with a vengeance.

“I just want to kick this sh*t off by saying, ‘F*ck y’all. I ain’t gotta clear my name on a motherf*ckin’ thing,” she says in the song’s intro. She proceeds to address her omnipresence in the game, saying, “My p*ssy so famous, might get managed by Kris Jenner next”

Throughout the song, she delivers scorching bars, taking no prisoners. Everyone can get the smoke, and Meg isn’t holding back.

She continues to address “goofy ass hoes” who “look so dumb every time y’all celebrate fake news / Using my name for like and views, I don’t give a f*ck what y’all make.”

Meg then questions the purpose of the people who continue to talk sh*t, noting that they are gaining nothing from the actity.

“These blogs get paid to lie / Y’all talk sh*t and be broke as f*ck,” she says to haters who drag her name on social media

You can listen to “Hiss” above.

