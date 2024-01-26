Who Is Megan Thee Stallion Dissing On ‘Hiss?’

So, remember how seemingly half the hip-hop world spent about three years making fun of Megan Thee Stallion for being shot, or calling her a liar and saying she wasn’t shot, or calling her a liar and saying the person who shot her wasn’t Tory Lanez? Well, Megan remembers. She remembers, and she comes for literary revenge with her new single “Hiss.” While plenty of attention has been given to the obvious shot at Nicki Minaj, Meg reserves rhymes for just about everybody who threw dirt on her name. From Drake, who turned her trauma into a punchline, to her ex, Pardison Fontaine, who fueled a promo tour behind their recent breakup, Megan’s got plenty of targets on her latest, and she hits them all. Megan Thee Stallion on #HISS She really channeled Tina Snow cos her pen did not discriminate 😭 pic.twitter.com/F7ClArbR29 — ε☥εrηαﾚ ♕ 🥋 (@s0urpatchkiid) January 26, 2024

Does Megan Thee Stallion Diss DaBaby On “Hiss?” Absolutely. Here’s the line: “Bodies on bodies on bodies on bodies / Say he f*cked Megan and now he the topic / These n****s thinkin’ they lowered the value / All this free promo, I’m turnin’ a profit.” DaBaby, with whom Megan fell out in the immediate aftermath of the shooting over his collaboration with Tory, made it a point to go around telling anyone who would listen that he smashed his “Cry Baby” collaborator, receiving a resounding yawn in return. For reference, he has since tanked his own career and now blames his misfortunes on being blackballed. Meanwhile, Meg’s gettting money from Planet Fitness. Funny how that worked out. Does Megan Diss Drake On “Hiss?” You better believe it. This one’s a little dicier and spread out, but we’ve got some juicy selections to choose from. “These n****s hate on BBLs and be walkin’ ’round with the same scars,” and “Cosplay gangsters, fake-ass accents,” both refer to rumors and accusations floating around about Drake. It’s not the first time the Toronto rapper has been accused of going under the knife, and his accents and mobsterisms have been the subject of ridicule for years. Drake came for Megan unbidden in 2022, when his Her Loss track “Circo Loco” seemed to poke fun at Megan getting shot. “This b*tch lie ’bout getting shot but she still a stallion,” he raps, playing on the recent Brazilian butt lift trend and connecting it to the slang term for tall, thick women from which Megan got her name. There were two ways to read this, neither very nice to Meg: either he was using her shooting as the punchline of a sleazy dad joke, or suggesting that she too was lying about getting shot. Meg wasn’t happy about it, especially considering he couldn’t wait to cozy up to her during her 2019 rise to stardom and doesn’t even seem to like Tory very much. An all-around bad look for Drake, who could have finally shook some of those soft misogyny allegations with a simple solidarity post.