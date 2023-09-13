Earlier this year, Chlöe faced (and later addressed) criticism for collaborating with the controversial Chris Brown on her album In Pieces, on the song “How Does It Feel.” Regardless, the collab found some success and landed itself a nomination at last night’s (September 12) 2023 MTV VMAs. That doesn’t mean everybody was happy about it though: As Selena Gomez sat in the Video Music Awards audience, she couldn’t help but make her feelings known.

As the nominees in the Best R&B category were announced, an audience camera was fixed on Selena Gomez (and “Calm Down” collaborator Rema seated next to her). Nominated in that category was “How Does It Feel” and as that was read, Gomez’s demeanor noticeably changed. Before, she had a subtle smile and was holding her hands together up in front of her, as though waiting to applaud. When she heard Brown’s name, though, she put her hands on her lap, looked down, frowned, and made a clear grimace. When Yung Bleu and Nicki Minaj’s “Love In The Way” was announced next, though, Gomez clapped as her smile returned.

Selena Gomez reacting to Chris Brown being nominated at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/ngx4Ep8aD5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 13, 2023

SZA’s “Shirt” ended up winning that award, by the way. Also nominated aside from the aforementioned were Alicia Keys’ “Stay” Feat. Lucky Daye; Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy’s “Creepin’ (Remix)”; and Toosii’s “Favorite Song.”

Meanwhile, Gomez and Rema’s “Calm Down” was up for three awards and won one of them, in the Best Afrobeats category. This also isn’t the first time in recent days Gomez has drawn some attention for reacting from the audience.

Check out the video of Gomez’s reaction above.