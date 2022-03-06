Later this month, Lollapalooza will bring a large cast of musical talents to Argentina for its latest festival. It’s been less than a year since the festival held a showcase in Chicago, featuring Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler The Creator, and Miley Cyrus as headliners. For their Argentina festival, Foo Fighters, Doja Cat, ASAP Rocky, Machine Gun Kelly, Martin Garrix, and The Strokes are set to headline. With the show just a few weeks away, a pair of fans were doing everything they could to score some ticket, but luckily for them, one of the headliners came through to save the day.

.@MileyCyrus invites young boy and his uncle to Lollapalooza Argentina after finding out he was selling all his toys in order to attend. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nq0Omt3Ijv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 6, 2022

Cyrus caught wind of a post from one of the fan’s uncles, who revealed that the youngster was selling all of his toys in order to buy tickets. In an Instagram comment, Miley replied, “Be my guest! Check DM.” Later on, the fan took to Instagram to celebrate their new tickets. “I told my nephew that I was saving money to go to Lollapalooza to see Miley,” they wrote in a tweet that was translated from Spanish. “What I would never have expected is that she would go out to the street to sell her toys to accompany me, what I also did not expect is that MILEY CYRUS herself would invite us to the show. I LOVE YOU @MileyCyrus.”