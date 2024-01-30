The gears have clearly been turning for Megan Thee Stallion , who in the past few months has released the singles “ Cobra ” and “ Hiss .” But, what does this mean about a new album?

Is Megan Thee Stallion’s New Album Coming Out In 2024?

That does appear to be the plan.

On Good Morning America today (January 30), Megan announced that she’s going on tour this summer, while also indicating that her next album will be released by the time she hits the road. She said, “Oh, we’re having the tour this year. The Hot Girl Summer tour is going to be 2024, summertime. I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019. So this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”

EXCLUSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: Good news @theestallion fans! Megan Thee Stallion says her Hot Girl Summer Tour is hitting the road in 2024! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S7mRueLZQ8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 30, 2024

There’s no official word yet on what the album is called or when exactly its release date is. Still, it looks like we can expect the project to be unveiled at some point in the next few months or so.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.