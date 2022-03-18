As the top-5 reign of the hit single ‘ABCDEFU’ continues on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, GAYLE celebrates today’s release of her debut EP, A Study Of The Human Experience Volume One.

It’s a big day for the 17-year-old Nashville pop sensation, who also dropped a new video for the project’s opening track, “Luv Starved.” In the clip, she goes from singing in a greenhouse to sulking in an empty movie theater before letting it all out on a grand piano as the song reaches an explosive crescendo.

Thinking about the emotions of the release of her debut, GAYLE shared a heartfelt statement on what it means to her:

“When i was younger, i had an image in my head of who i was to be as i got older. how i was going to act, dress, what type of friends i would have, and the things i wouldn’t do until i was married or twenty one. Then i grew up and stuck to none of it. for a while, i didn’t know why the things that were so important to me when i was younger no longer were important. Then i realized what i wanted in life had just changed, and that’s ok. a study of the human experience volume one is about my life experiences and the experiences of those i collaborated with on this project. for me, growing up is all about making mistakes and learning from them. it just sucks sometimes that i have to make so many to learn.”

Watch the video for “Luv Starved” above.

A Study Of The Human Experience Volume One is out now via Atlantic Records. Get it here.

GAYLE is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.