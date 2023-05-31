Megan Thee Stallion 2023
Getty Image
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Explained Why She Probably Won’t Drop New Music In The Near Future

Megan Thee Stallion has faced a ton of stress in her life lately thanks to the Tory Lanez trial. As for when she plans to drop new music, she’s going to need a minute.

In a new interview with InStyle, Megan said, “Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place. Right now, I’m focused on healing.” The publication notes, “These days, that looks like spending time with her dogs, working out, bingeing TV shows, and simply finding new ways to protect her peace. You can now find her setting boundaries and incorporating rest days into her schedule to take care of both her physical and mental health.”

Meg added, “The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out. Life is all about balance.”

This comes about a month after Meg said in a different interview, “This is a rebirth of a happier and healthier me. I’m a survivor and I have — and will continue — to embrace the highs and lows of my journey. I’m excited to get back into music, because I have been so transformed. I’m playing around with new songs and new sounds that I can’t wait for everyone to hear.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×