Over the past few years, Megan Thee Stallion has been put through the wringer. But in an interview/essay with Elle, she revealed that she is reclaiming her power.

Back in December of last year, singer Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan in 2020. While Megan has been open about her pain and trauma following the shooting, she has now decided that she no longer plans to talk about it going forward.

“I don’t plan to keep reliving the most traumatic experience of my life over and over again,” she said. “I’m choosing to change the narrative because I’m more than just my trauma. I was once told that you can’t have crucifixion without resurrection, and that statement resonated so deeply with me.”

Trauma is a recurring theme on Meg’s sophomore album, Traumazine. But her latest interview suggests her new music will be reflective of a more joyous Meg.

“This is a rebirth of a happier and healthier me,” she said. “I’m a survivor and I have — and will continue — to embrace the highs and lows of my journey. I’m excited to get back into music, because I have been so transformed. I’m playing around with new songs and new sounds that I can’t wait for everyone to hear.”

