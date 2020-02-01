Megan Thee Stallion Gets Hilariously Punk’d On An Episode Of The Show

Fans of the TV show Punk’d will soon be able to indulge in a bit of nostalgia: The prank program, co-created by Ashton Kutcher, is getting a reboot, heading for the forthcoming streaming service Quibi, hosted by Chance the Rapper. And as per Entertainment Weekly, one of the many episodes, one will feature Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion getting pranked.

In the episode, Megan sits calmly in the backseat of her car with two members of her team. She looks to her left and sees a gorilla seemingly locked in a cage. But just as one of Megan’s friends begins to pass the cage, the gorilla breaks free and begins to chase her friend. Still sitting comfortably in her car, Megan is left to do nothing but scream as her friend runs frantically into the distance. As all this is happening, Chance the Rapper sits comfortably in the control room laughing at the drama he and the Punk’d crew have brought upon Megan.

The Punk’d reboot is set for an official return on April 20, and Chance opened up about serving as host. “Punk’d is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises,” Chance said. “I grew up watching this show and it’s surreal to be in the driver’s seat this time around on Quibi.”

Watch the preview of Megan Thee Stallion’s Punk’d episode here.

