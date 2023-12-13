Megan Thee Stallion Remained Adamant That Tory Lanez Shot Her After His Bodyguard’s Witness Statement Went Public

It has been four months since Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in her feet but he and his defenders continue to put forth the idea that it wasn’t him. After a court document featuring a statement from Lanez’s bodyguard that he saw Megan’s friend Kelsey Harris holding a gun became public, gossip blogs and social media accounts almost immediately began running with the story, insinuating once again that Megan was either lying or mistaken about just who pulled the trigger.

I’ve seen Tory Lanez’s driver’s affidavit, which is part of a longer habeas petition. Clerk tells me it could take a week to fulfill my email request for it. Or, I can go up to LA and pay for a copy in person. I may do that later, but hopefully the full filing lands in my inbox. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 13, 2023

The affidavit I saw includes the driver saying he didn’t actually see who shot the gun, but that he saw Kelsey with a gun in her hand. This matches what Sean Kelly testified to, as I extensively reported in trial, but Sean also went on to clearly identify Lanez as firing shots. https://t.co/m63WuNKo3w — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 13, 2023

However, Thee Stallion herself remained adamant in the face of the renewed attacks from Lanez’s supporters (or Megan haters), questioning some of the commenters’ adherence to so-called “street code” in an Instagram Live stream. “Imagine y’all sayin’ somebody is following the street code, not snitching,” she said. “Y’all trying to pretend like Kelsey shot me. Kelsey didn’t shoot me… Her main problem with me was, ‘You won’t tell people I didn’t shoot you!’ I was like, ‘Kelsey, I don’t wanna talk about this on social media at all.’ But now you won’t even get online and defend yourself. So that really just proves my point: Either you took some money or your life is in danger!”

She also addressed Tory directly in the stream, saying, “If you say you didn’t shoot me, why wouldn’t you get on the stand and say, ‘I didn’t shoot this bitch?’ You say it online every day. You figure out how to get your n****s to say you didn’t do it, you figure out how to get the blogs to say you didn’t do it, but the one motherf*cker it would have mattered from was you. You should have said, ‘I didn’t do it. Kelsey did it.’ Kelsey, if you didn’t do it, why won’t you say, ‘I didn’t do it?'”

“I know who shot me,” she continued. “I said who shot me and that’s why you’re in jail…. You’re dragging online like there’s no evidence, there’s no new evidence… It’s 2024, y’all still f*cking with me!”

Megan thee Stallion makes it clear her ex-best friend Kelsey didn’t shoot her after Tory Lanez’s driver claims he saw her with a gun during the time she was shot: “I know who shot me, I said who shot me and that’s why tf you in jail.” pic.twitter.com/13cMFFtp7V — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) December 13, 2023

It does seem a lot like someone doesn’t want to move on — and it isn’t Megan Thee Stallion (to be fair, the US prison system sucks, and nobody wants to spend 10 years inside, but at this point, an apology and request for leniency would probably be better strategies than whatever this is).

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.