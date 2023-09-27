Megan Thee Stallion Continues Her Mental Health Mission With Seize The Awkward

Megan Thee Stallion has long been an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness. Last September, she launched a website of mental health resources called Bad B*tches Have Bad Days Too, and she has written and spoken at length about the trauma she experienced when she was shot by fellow rapper Tory Lanez.

This week, she continued that mission, joining a mental health awareness campaign Seize The Awkward to share her story. Other celebrities and influencers such as the WWE’s Big E and Liv Morgan, Noah Cyrus, Ava Max, and Christina Perri, also share their stories. The site provides tips on recognizing signs of someone struggling with their mental health and how to have a conversation about it, and offers resources such as links to help lines, therapy sources, and of course, Megan’s own website.

The campaign focuses on checking in on your “strong friends” and how to begin a discussion about mental health with someone who might be struggling — however awkward it may feel in the moment. As Meg puts it in her collection of contributions, “To be everything for everybody wears on you.” She also encourages being vulnerable when friends check in and seeking help when it’s needed. You can watch the rest of Megan’s Seize The Awkward PSAs below.