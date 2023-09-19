Megan Thee Stallion, on the heels of her “Bongos” collab with Cardi B, did an interview with Billboard — where she revealed what her fans (the Hotties) can expect from her next. Specifically, she does have some new music on the way.

“It’s definitely coming very soon,” Megan said. “I’m really excited about this chapter of my life because I feel like I’m finally closing all the old chapters, and now I’m starting with a blank slate. Very fresh, very new. I think Thee Hotties are gonna be so excited. I’m trying different things. I got a lot of things that I produced with Ju and with some new producers.”

During the discussion, Meg was also asked if she had any other tea about the upcoming music or tours, or anything else planned, really.

“The tea is… everything about the music is tea!” she added. “Just expect the unexpected. Expect a lot of rawness, a lot of realness, a lot of sh*t talking. Just know I’m coming and I hope everybody ready.”

Fans can also expect to hear Megan behind a piano, as she hinted in the piece. Recently, she also unveiled a collaboration with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, where they created a “one-of-a-kind online curriculum centered on food, fashion and lifestyle.” More information can be found here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.