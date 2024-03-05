With several billions of streams to his name, Metro Boomin has quickly become a household name. Even if you don’t recognize the musician from his notable collaborations (Future, Post Malone, Young Thug, etc.) or his impressive film soundtrack work, most can immediately identify his producer tag.

One fan has taken some creativity liberties with his infamous “If Young Metro don’t trust you, I’m gonna shoot you” line. In a resurfaced viral video captioned: “If Young Metro don’t trust you, it ain’t good coochie,” a woman named Fifa performed a smell check on her lady parts. As she removed her fingers from her private area, she gestured toward Metro for his final approval.

Well, Metro didn’t enjoy that clip being shared on X (formerly Twitter). He clapped back with a message for the initial uploader. “U so lame enjoy the clout,” he wrote.

u so lame enjoy the clout — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) March 3, 2024

Seeing nothing wrong with the video, Fifa replied to Metro. “N****, you know it was just a joke/skit that you agreed to do,” she wrote. “This video went viral years ago. Your people [are] the one[s] who sent it to me.. 🙄😸💦.”

nigga you know it was just joke/skit that you agreed to do… 😂😂 this video went viral yrs ago ….. your ppl the one who sent it to me.. 🙄😸💦 — FIFA (@pxssywater) March 3, 2024

Given that the segment was recorded in the same area where food was being prepped and cooked, users online didn’t see any humor in the sketch. View a few of their response below.

In front of the lamb chops? — 🦋 Bel Papiyon 🦋 (@reignofglitter) March 3, 2024

Did this harlot really rub her coochie and had this nicca smell it while he seasoning lamb chops???? — Bella Noches ♍️ (@beautynbullshit) March 3, 2024

In front the food bffr — BIG DIFFERENCE 🥂 (@jamaralonzo) March 3, 2024

With yo hands on the food y’all would be leaving immediately embarrassing 🤮 — CUFF IT (@Carloz230) March 3, 2024

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.