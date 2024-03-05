Metro Boomin Future Birthday Celebration 2023
Getty Image
Music

Metro Boomin Responds To The Resurfaced Video Of Him Performing An NSFW Smell Check On A Woman’s Lady Parts

With several billions of streams to his name, Metro Boomin has quickly become a household name. Even if you don’t recognize the musician from his notable collaborations (Future, Post Malone, Young Thug, etc.) or his impressive film soundtrack work, most can immediately identify his producer tag.

One fan has taken some creativity liberties with his infamous “If Young Metro don’t trust you, I’m gonna shoot you” line. In a resurfaced viral video captioned: “If Young Metro don’t trust you, it ain’t good coochie,” a woman named Fifa performed a smell check on her lady parts. As she removed her fingers from her private area, she gestured toward Metro for his final approval.

Well, Metro didn’t enjoy that clip being shared on X (formerly Twitter). He clapped back with a message for the initial uploader. “U so lame enjoy the clout,” he wrote.

Seeing nothing wrong with the video, Fifa replied to Metro. “N****, you know it was just a joke/skit that you agreed to do,” she wrote. “This video went viral years ago. Your people [are] the one[s] who sent it to me.. 🙄😸💦.”

Given that the segment was recorded in the same area where food was being prepped and cooked, users online didn’t see any humor in the sketch. View a few of their response below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The New Albums Coming Out In March 2024
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×