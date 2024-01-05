2024 is shaping up to be a busy year for super producer Metro Boomin. At the end of last year, Metro promised fans that he would be releasing three albums this year, one of which is a joint album with rapper Future. Yesterday (January 3), Metro took to Twitter to share a snippet of a song that could potentially be on the album.

The song is rumored to be titled “Cinderella” and seems to feature Travis Scott, a frequent collaborator of both Metro and Future. In the clip, Metro is seen dancing to the song, with Future bopping his head to the beat.

“Strapped up with heavy metal / Sip lean, talk to the devil / Hi-Tech, stay confidential / AP a Presidential / Never go against the ghetto,” sings Future on the beat with ease. Scott’s adlibs can be heard throughout the snippet.

Over the course of the past decade, Metro has built an impressive resume collaborating with the likes of Young Thug, Kanye West, Drake, and many others. And while he continues to have his hands full, he is prioritizing this joint project with Future.

“My blinders on tunnel vision,” he said in an interview with Complex. All I can see right now is me and Future’s album. Nothing else until that’s out. When it’s a [release] date, the world’s going to know.

Hot chocolate cinderella 🥵🍫 pic.twitter.com/SSucXEO6GF — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) January 4, 2024

You can hear the latest snippet above.