metro boomin
Getty Image
Music

Metro Boomin Blames Twitter Hacker For ‘Corny Ass Tweets’ After The Release Of ‘We Don’t Trust You’

Fans of super producer Metro Boomin caught wind of some strange Twitter activity over the past few days. The first “red flag” was the fact that a few days had gone by without Metro sharing his daily “Thank God for the day” tweet.

Today (April 2), Metro finally shared an update after regaining access to his account. He explained that on the day of the release of We Don’t Trust You — his joint album with rapper Futurehis iCloud was hacked, and he was logged out of his phone.

“all those corny ass tweets, all my day 1s know that’s nowhere in my character,” said Metro in a tweet. “All positivity always on my end. We blessed. It’s all love.”

Metro continued, explaining how the incident begun after receiving several calls from numbers with a Toronto area code. He later got a notification that he was logged out of his iCloud, and couldn’t use anything that required an Apple ID login.

While his phone was hacked, Metro discovered that the hacker went on a fairly expensive shopping spree.

According to a text he received from a rep at Balenciaga, the hacker attempted to order $23,000 worth of clothing and accessories.

Thankfully, the hacker couldn’t place the order, as they didn’t have Metro’s CVV number.

Unfortunately, a Louis Vuitton duffel bag Metro ordered before the hack was shipped to the hacker’s address.

Reasonably upset, Metro shared that he is “going to sleep now” following the whole ordeal.

