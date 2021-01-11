The way it often goes when a musician dies is that their estate usually comes across some music they had finished but not released and shares some of it with the world. Whether or not that proves to be the case for MF DOOM, it at least looks like the rapper had some unreleased music in a finished state. Not only that, but those songs are part of a planned sequel to a classic DOOM project.

Peanut Butter Wolf, the founder of Stones Throw Records, joined Pete Rosenberg and Cipha Sounds on their Juan Ep Is Dead podcast, and he spoke about a sequel to DOOM and Madlib’s Madvillain album Madvillainy, revealing that it was nearly done. Wolf said, “DOOM was always telling me, ‘It’s 85 percent done, it’s 85 percent done.’ That was the magic number.”

He also admitted that he was growing impatient waiting for the project to get done, saying, “I got a little frustrated, and I was just like, you know, ‘It’s gonna happen when it’s gonna happen.’ I don’t wanna be the guy to force creativity or anything.” He went on to say that he has the permission of DOOM’s team and family to release the completed material, but said, “I don’t know what we’re going to do with those tracks.”

Listen to the Juan Ep Is Dead episode below.