The year 2019 was the 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson‘s death, and his estate shared a thoughtful statement about his impact: “A decade later, Michael Jackson is still with us, his influence embedded in dance, fashion, art and music of the moment. He is more important than ever.” Now, it looks like they’re selling part of his catalog in a massive deal.

Three sources told Variety that the estate is selling 50% of its interests in Jackson’s catalog for somewhere between $800 million and $900 million to Sony and a possible financial partner. The deal involves “Jackson’s publishing, recorded-music revenues, the MJ: The Musical Broadway show and the upcoming biopic Michael, and possibly more assets,” the publication clarified.

The estate also recently made a statement about the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley. “We are saddened by the sudden tragic loss of Michael’s former wife, Lisa Marie Presley,” they said. “Michael cherished the special bond they enjoyed as apparent in the official video for ‘You Are Not Alone’, and was comforted by Lisa Marie’s generous love, concern and care during their times together.”

They continued, “Bringing these two special people together was a memorable moment resulting in a union full of genuine affection and care for each other. Our deepest sympathies remain with Lisa’s family. Our hearts are with Lisa Marie’s children, Riley, Harper and Finley, and her mother, Priscilla, in this difficult time.”