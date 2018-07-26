Getty Image

Death, especially of a romantic partner, is an intensely traumatic experience, and unless you’ve been touched by it personally, it’s hard to fathom the oceans of grief that take over your heart and mind. Phil Elverum has explored the aftermath of the loss of his wife in stunning, overwhelming detail in his last two Mount Eerie records A Crow Looked At Me and Now Only, and it seems has found a new love who can empathize greatly with his emotional turmoil, the actress Michelle Williams, who revealed in a recent Vanity Fair profile that the two had recently gotten married in secret.

Williams, who was in a long-term relationship with actor Heath Ledger, who died in 2008, told the magazine that, “I never gave up on love.” Adding, “Obviously I’ve never once in my life talked about a relationship… but Phil isn’t anyone else. And that’s worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free.”

According to the profile, Elverum packed up his home in Anacortes, Washington and moved across the country to Brooklyn to be with Williams. The couple married in a private ceremony in the Adirondacks attended by only a handful of friends as well as their two daughters.