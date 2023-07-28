The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes BIA — Really Her While there is one really big-name release that might tie up all the streaming traffic this week, it’s also a big week for women in hip-hop. First up, we’ve got BIA and this nine-track offering, which follows her 2020 EP For Certain and incorporates her standout 2020 hit “London” with J. Cole, as well as new single “I’m That Bitch” featuring Timbaland.

Chika — Samson: The Album I can’t lie; I’ve been waiting for this debut album much more anxiously than Travis Scott’s follow-up to Astroworld. Chika has proven countless times that she had the chops to create one of those timeless albums you revisit over and over. And with a full body of work out in the world, it’ll be that much harder for her haters to find legit pain points to complain about. KenTheMan — Back To 304’n There seems to be a new bold, boisterous female rapper every week. That’s not a complaint; if anything, that’s a good thing. But with so many new voices filling up the body-and-sex-positive lane, it would be easy to overlook the ones already out. Do yourself a favor: Avoid making that mistake and give this Houston rapper’s latest project — which features an appearance from Uproxx cover star Kaliii — a spin.

Travis Scott — Utopia After five long years — years that have been riddled with adversity for the Houston hometown hero — Travis finally makes good on his promise to present his vision of utopia. And what a vision it is. With appearances from everyone from Teezo Touchdown to Beyoncé (who appears on a song with Bon Iver!), Travis pulls out all the stops on his long-awaited fourth studio album. Singles/Videos

Antha Pantha — “Brick By Brick” Feat. Huntdawgg You might remember this Harlem rapper from her appearances on fellow Uptown rapper ASAP Ferg’s Floor Seats EP. After toiling away under the radar for the past few years, she’s emerged with a string of raucous releases including “B.W.A.” and “Real Bitches.” Her latest effort, produced by Mike Will Made-It, finds her wrangling a hyperkinetic beat to show off her New York swagger. Big Boss Vette — “Get It” The “Pretty Girls Walk” rapper released her Resilience EP last week, taking on a variety of new, unexpected sounds. “Get It” was one of the standouts, taking a Zapp-sampling funk beat for Vette to try her hand at a more uptempo party track. The video, fittingly, is shot in a roller rink, where the P-funk vibes sound right at home.

Gucci Mane — “Woppenheimer” What started out as a social media joke evolved at light speed into an opportunity for Gucci Mane to remind us all that he’s very plugged in and doesn’t mind joining in on the laughs. Some opportunities are too good to pass up; in the case of “Woppenheimer,” not only do you have a timely title but a Gucci who has plenty to get off his chest. NCognita — “Saturday” NCognita is a fascinating case. She clearly wants to be recognized for her bars more than anything else — and she’s got the chops to do so. “Saturday” isn’t going to be the bubble breaker for her but it’s a solid entry to help establish her rap cred, and wisely, she taps another LA local better known for his rhymes than making headlines.