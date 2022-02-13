For those of us country fans who are passionate about expanding diversity within the genre — word to Jason Isbell — the recent success of Mickey Guyton has been a boon. This rising country star isn’t afraid to speak on the subjects that are closest to her heart, releasing the song “Black Like Me” last year, following up on themes addressed in the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. But her debut full-length, Remember Her Name was also an incredible addition to country music last year, and it earned Guyton three Grammy nominations in this year’s ceremony.

So for anyone who has been paying attention, the NFL’s decision to tap Guyton for the National Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl made perfect sense. And she was in fine form for her moment in the spotlight today, absolutely belting out the anthem to kick off one of the most important sporting events of the year. Another great addition to her setlist would’ve been Mickey’s own early hit, “Rosé,” but hey, we can’t have everything. Check out her performance up above, and if you want to get a headstart before she likely wins a few awards at this year’s Grammys, stream her 2021 album, Remember Her Name right here.