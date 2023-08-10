Miguel And Lil Yachty Will Unite For Their Upcoming Single, ‘Number 9’

In April, Miguel returned after a long hiatus with the song “Give It To Me,” followed by “Sure Thing” in June. It’s only getting better from here after the announcement of another new single featuring an artist who this year has been on a lot of people’s minds.

“Number 9” is arriving Friday, August 11, and it features Lil Yachty, whose January record Let’s Start Here was a polarizing release. Miguel shared an alluring teaser to Twitter that previews a catchy harmony and shows the blue single art with a scorpion on it.

At the Let’s Start Here listening event, Lil Yachty explained why the record was important to him. “This album is so special and dear to me,” he said. “I think I created it because I wanted to be taken seriously as an artist. You know? Not just some SoundCloud rapper. Not some mumble rapper. Not some guy that just made one hit. I wanted to be taken seriously because music is everything to me, and I respect all walks of music. Not just rap and hip-hop but everything. I wanted to make something that showed the world that shows it, just how great music is to me.”

“Number 9” is out 8/11 on Sony Music. Find more information here.