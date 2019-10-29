Self-professed art rapper and noted wrestling fan Open Mike Eagle is releasing a new documentary blending the two interests titled Clap Back: When Keeping It Real Goes Wrestling, and the trailer for the six-part series is up on YouTube. The first episode is available now on Open Mike’s Patreon page.

In the first part of the series, Eagle big ups Shiloh Jonze, who indirectly started the documentary after Eagle tweeted to Jonze about a video he tagged him in that was “trash,” leading to a feud between the two culminating in Mike actually taking the ring himself. B-roll of wrestling events and behind-the-scenes looks of the doc fill up most of the 91-second trailer, with Mick Foley, Tommy Dreamer, Jim Cornette, and Ken Anderson making cameos, while X-Pac makes a voice-over appearance.

The documentary’s filmed by Lance Bangs, and the plotline is centered around Eagle’s “wrestling debut in Louisville, Kentucky against the infamously detested wrestler and amateur rapper Shiloh Jonze and all the events that preceded the match,” according to a press release.

In addition, Eagle is set to play four headlining shows in St.Paul Madison, Chicago, and Philadelphia next month with support from Elucid and Video Dave, so while on tour the remaining five parts of Clap Back: When Keeping It Real Goes Wrestling will premiere: “I responded to a random man’s Twitter call out and ended up taking the bit way too far,” Eagle says. “After it got elevated to the point of no return I talked legendary director Lance Bangs into capturing it all from L.A. to Ohio Valley Wrestling’s 1000th episode in Louisville, KY and all the internet points in between featuring: Mick Foley, Lucas Brothers, Jim Cornette, Al Snow, Tommy Dreamer, David Gborie, and more commentary by: Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman and Mike Lawrence.”

Check out the first part of the documentary above and purchase tickets for Eagle’s tour here.

Upcoming Open Mike Eagle Tour Dates (courtesy press release):

11/1 — St.Paul, MN @ Turf Club

11/4 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

11/5 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

11/7 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts ^

11/8 — Brooklyn, NY @ Littlefield NYC ^

11/14 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir ^

11/15 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir ^

11/16 — Santa Cruz, CA @ DNA Lounge ^

11/16 — Santa Cruz, CA @ DNA Lounge ^

11/17 — Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club ^

^ = with Baron Vaughn