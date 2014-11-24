Miley Cyrus Celebrated Her Birthday With Some Topless Mechanical Penis Riding

#Miley Cyrus
11.24.14
What did you do for your last birthday? A quiet meal at a nice restaurant? A get together with some of your closest friends? Well, Miley Cyrus celebrated her twenty-second birthday this past weekend, and if the ensuing treasure trove of Instagram photos are any indication, Miley’s birthday was better than all of your birthdays.

The hootenanny featured a gigantic birthday cake shaped like a pizza (which Miley eventually climbed into), lots of neon and fake fur, a mechanical rideable penis, pacifier necklaces, and drugs! I think it’s safe to assume that there was probably a whole, whole bunch of drugs at the party.

And, of course, no good Miley Cyrus affair would be complete without Miley Cyrus’ boobs, which you can barely see in this video but I’m issuing a NSFW warning just to be safe. It’s nothing you haven’t probably already seen before though, trust me.

