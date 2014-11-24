Miley Cyrus Celebrated Her Birthday With Some Topless Mechanical Penis Riding

What did you do for your last birthday? A quiet meal at a nice restaurant? A get together with some of your closest friends? Well, Miley Cyrus celebrated her twenty-second birthday this past weekend, and if the ensuing treasure trove of Instagram photos are any indication, Miley’s birthday was better than all of your birthdays.
The hootenanny featured a gigantic birthday cake shaped like a pizza (which Miley eventually climbed into), lots of neon and fake fur, a mechanical rideable penis, pacifier necklaces, and drugs! I think it’s safe to assume that there was probably a whole, whole bunch of drugs at the party.
And, of course, no good Miley Cyrus affair would be complete without Miley Cyrus’ boobs, which you can barely see in this video but I’m issuing a NSFW warning just to be safe. It’s nothing you haven’t probably already seen before though, trust me.
This makes me miss momma :(
All that Hannah Montana money is being wisely invested, I see…
The girl need attention. Maybe Momma and Poppa Cyrus didn’t give her enough? Or maybe Too much??
i really dont like her…but one thing is for sure : she is a girl i guess you can have alot of fun with…
….until the morning comes and you realize and look into her face…
Good lord this is sad
you just answered your own question of why that is sad
20 year old kids have fun weird.
who cares.
Yep, it sure is! NO doubt!
what boobs?
We all realize your tits are probably bigger than hers Trevor. Let her be, she is 22. Spent her childhood in the spot light. She has a lot of money. She can do what she wants. I don’t see her harming anyone but herself. If she went off and joined ISIS I would have a problem with her then.
this is nothing i wouldn’t have done. except i would rather a giant pizza than cake, cuz seriously, fuck cake.
it’s well know, cake is for girls, pie is for men.
Who cares what this girl is doing on her birthday..she is not hurting anyone. I’m upset that I wasn’t invited…looks like fun in my opinion lol.