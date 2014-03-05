Of Course Miley Cyrus Made Out With Another Girl During A Las Vegas Concert

Miley Cyrus made out with a fan during her concert in Las Vegas last night, following her kiss with Katy Perry last week. Yawn. This chick will do literally anything she can to try to be “risque” or shocking, but the fact of the matter is that she just resorted to the same thing college girls have been doing to get attention since like 1998. And she didn’t even get a free shot out of the deal!
Pro tip, Miley: If you’re going to kiss a fan in front of thousands of people, maybe don’t be so gung-ho about immediately wiping off your face:
Uhhhh, yeah. “Lipstick.” Keep trying, girl.
H/T Huffington Post
People like to pretend like Miley is vile or whatever but if she came up to me and said “Let’s go back to my hotel room for coke and crazy sex.” I would be all over that. And so would pretty much every other guy and girl on this site (no matter what they might type in the comments section).
With her pancake ass, daddy issues and awful accent? Nah. I think I’ll pass….
Amen, Mike.
Call her act what you want. Call it disgusting, call it inappropriate, dumb, obscene, and so on. Whatever it is, it worked. When I hear her name, I don’t think of Hannah Montana anymore.
Which is more than i can so for 40-something Debbie Gibson.
Oh wait, I’m’ sorry. DEBORAH Gibson.
This. I mean, it took Justin Timberlake putting his dick in a box to make the same kind of transition.