Of Course Miley Cyrus Made Out With Another Girl During A Las Vegas Concert

#Miley Cyrus
News & Culture Writer
03.05.14 6 Comments

Miley Cyrus made out with a fan during her concert in Las Vegas last night, following her kiss with Katy Perry last week. Yawn. This chick will do literally anything she can to try to be “risque” or shocking, but the fact of the matter is that she just resorted to the same thing college girls have been doing to get attention since like 1998. And she didn’t even get a free shot out of the deal!

Pro tip, Miley: If you’re going to kiss a fan in front of thousands of people, maybe don’t be so gung-ho about immediately wiping off your face:

Uhhhh, yeah. “Lipstick.” Keep trying, girl.

H/T Huffington Post

