In an episode from the new season of Black Mirror, Miley Cyrus plays a pop star, and in the show, she actually sings Nine Inch Nails songs, but with modified lyrics. For those wondering how Trent Reznor feels about this, it turns out that he’s into it, and he actually gave the show his blessing to alter his music.

Series creator Charlie Brooker said in a press conference that Reznor was instantly on board with the idea, saying, “Trent got it straight away, it was via email and he was really happy pretty quickly. He wanted to see the script and I got to re-write his lyrics in a chirpy way. I’m not the best lyricist in the world. In the first song, she’s singing, ‘I’m stoked on ambition and verve,’ instead of, ‘You’re gonna get what you deserve.'”

Executive producer Annabel Jones added, “He thought it was very funny, he found the dark comedy very entertaining. There are lots of dark concepts in the film and we just enjoy that sort of childish subversion of them.”

The show’s new version of “Head Like A Hole,” as sung by Cyrus, goes, “Hey there, whoah-ho, I’m on a roll / Riding so high, achieving my goals / I’m so stoked on ambition and verve / I’m gonna get what I deserve.”

Brooker also spoke about casting Cyrus in the series, saying that he didn’t think it would actually happen, saying, “After the script was written, we were just discussing who could play the part of an international pop star, and we thought in a dream world, well, it would be somebody like Miley Cyrus. But we thought that it was f*cking stupid talk and that we might as well be wanting to resurrect Oliver Reed or something. But it turned out that she’d seen the show and liked it, and she read the script and liked it, and then before you knew it, we were having a Skype chat and then she said she’d do it.”

