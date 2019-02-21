Miley Cyrus Said Wearing A Dress On Her Wedding Day Doesn’t Make Her Some ‘Polite Hetero Lady’

02.21.19 1 hour ago

Miley Cyrus dropped her most recent album, Younger Now, towards the end of 2017, and a lot has happened in her life since then. She talked about some of it in her new Vanity Fair cover story, and she touched on topics like modern relationships, sexuality, and gender identity.

The feature was accompanied by a personal essay Cyrus wrote, and in it, she said that wearing a dress on her wedding day doesn’t make her “become some instantly ‘polite hetero lady'”:

“Being someone who takes such pride in individuality and freedom, and being a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I’ve been inspired by redefining again what a relationship in this generation looks like. Sexuality and gender identity are completely separate from partnership. I wore a dress on my wedding day because I felt like it, I straightened my hair because I felt like it, but that doesn’t make me become some instantly ‘polite hetero lady.’ (PS: Straight women are badass, too.)”

She also spoke some about her next album, saying that it would depart some from Younger Now thanks to a variety of influences: “There’s psychedelic elements, there’s pop elements, there’s more hip-hop-leaning records. You know, in the same way I like to kind of just be genderless, I like feeling genre-less. [The album is] just kind of a mosaic of all the things that I’ve been before.”

Read the cover story here, and find Cyrus’s essay here.

