Watch The Trailer For The Miley Cyrus Hardcore Porn Parody, ‘Molly’s Wrecking Ballz’

Miley Cyrus has been famous for so long that it’s a bit of a shock that she hasn’t been given the porn parody treatment yet. That all changes tomorrow, however, when Devil’s Film releases “Molly’s Wrecking Ballz,” a full-length XXX film that follows “Molly” as she screws her way through Hollywood, knocking boots with (knockoffs of) Beyonce, Liam Hemsworth, Robin Thicke, and Justin Bieber.

Here’s the down and dirty synopsis, courtesy of Porner Bros.:

Devil’s Film proudly presents “Molly’s Wrecking Ballz”, a full-length XXX parody starring the infamous Miley Mae and her favorite celebrity fuck friends. Directed by Hall of Fame shooter Barrett Blade, this hardcore feature follows the adventures of America’s pill-popping princess Molly, as she sucks and fucks her way to stardom with Hollywood’s hottest celebs. With pseudo appearances by Beyonce, Liam Hemsworth, Robin Thicke, and Justin Beiber look-alikes, this A-list fuck fest is sure to make headlines and turn heads. She came in like a wrecking ball and went out like daddy’s hit single! Meet Molly, America’s favorite stoner who’s begging for you to bone her! When this pill-popping party princess isn’t busy getting baked on bong loads, she’s trying to fill her grill with something other than drugs! She’s got enough chemicals inside her body to sanitize a port-a-potty but she still loves to twerk it while you jerk it! Never mind that she can’t keep her eyes open and legs closed at the same time – she’s losing fans faster than she’s losing self respect! Just make sure you don’t touch that wrecking ball after she’s done with it!

Here’s a link to the full trailer, which is obviously very NSFW. And the full poster:

PornerBros (NSFW) via Noisey

