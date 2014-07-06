Miley Cyrus Got Matching Tattoos Of Her Deceased Dog With Wayne Coyne Of The Flaming Lips

Miley Cyrus had a house party this weekend and because house parties with lots of drugs and alcohol are where all good decisions are made, she and Wayne Coyne from The Flaming Lips and his girlfriend Katy Weaver all got matching tattoos of her recently departed dog Floyd. Floyd, if you’ll recall, died this past spring after being attacked by a coyote during Miley’s Bangerz tour, which she then had a 60-foot replica of him made that she brought out on stage with her. The grieving process is different for all of us, I guess.
So think long and hard about that, Flaming Lips fans. While you were doing something this weekend that didn’t involve hanging out with Wayne Coyne, he was off smoking pot and getting matching tattoos with Hannah Montana. I’ll give you a moment while the 17-year-old in you cries out on agony. Maybe if you’re lucky, next she’ll get to go skydiving with Gene Ween.
This is your tattoo on drugs kids.
jeeze is she trying to make sticking her tongue out her brand or something?
Um yeah. She’s been doing the tongue thing for years. You’re incredibly lucky to have been spared the knowledge of that until now.
It’s kinda like when a little kid sticks their tongue out in pictures just to get attention… Oh, I get it!
It’s a nice design. Very weird that Coyne and his woman joined in, though.
Not really that weird, now that I think about it.
You would think that someone with that much money, might be able to pay for a nicely done tattoo. That thing looks like shit! I’m thinking I could probably get something of equal quality, or even better, for about $50 in the trailer parks down the road from me
You could get better quality in prison for that matter, but the message would probably be a little different.
Please tell me those are temporary tattoos. “Sure, Miley, we’ll get matching tattoos of your dead dog with a stupid baby-talk motto. Suurrreeee we will. Now, can we have some more of those drugs?”
Heck, I wouldn’t get a tattoo of my OWN dog or cat (or weasel or cockatoo), let alone someone else’s.
wow
[w0w-instagram.tumblr.com]
I liked watching The Girls Next Door when Kendra would put a hat on Hef all sideways and gangsta and it was like “Haha, look at this old man looking ridiculous.”
I’m not saying that has anything to do with this. I’m just saying that guy is old and looks ridiculous. In his element he’s probably cool as hell….but….I don’t know.
Wayne Coyne is having one hell of a Wayne-Coyne-style mid-life crisis. As a long time fan, this is getting really awkward…
Fuck both of these people.
Oh GODDAMMIT Wayne.
He’s still super fuckable though. HE’S 53. You fucks are not gonna look as good as him at that age. That handsome fuck.
Who is that fucking retard who has tattoos all over his body and on his stupid fucking face?
The one your boyfriend is duckfacing behind?
Is that supposed to be an insult? You’re so sad.
I think referring to the other guy as a “retard” with a stupid fucking face was kind of sad….when the guy you’re fawning over is striking a 15 year old girl’s pose in the same pic.
“I think referring to the other guy as a “retard” with a stupid fucking face was kind of sad….”
That’s not sad at all. That’s accurate.
“when the guy you’re fawning over is striking a 15 year old girl’s pose in the same pic.”
He does it successfully though. Nothing wrong with fawning over hot, old dudes. He can have my body anytime.
i think so much less of the flaming lips now
The headline should be “Wayne Coyne has bigger tits than Miley Cyrus”
People are disgusting. They have a pet they claim to love and the second it dies they replace it because they are so void of actual compassion. What a fkn whore.
I read this bog to Pinko, the commie dog. His reply was a quote from Joe Cocker – “With a little help from my fwends!” – Hat Tip at Kathy, the Flaming Lips Chick, [www.fascistdykemotors.com]