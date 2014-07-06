Miley Cyrus Got Matching Tattoos Of Her Deceased Dog With Wayne Coyne Of The Flaming Lips

#Drugs #Miley Cyrus
News & Culture Writer
07.06.14 23 Comments

Miley Cyrus had a house party this weekend and because house parties with lots of drugs and alcohol are where all good decisions are made, she and Wayne Coyne from The Flaming Lips and his girlfriend Katy Weaver all got matching tattoos of her recently departed dog Floyd. Floyd, if you’ll recall, died this past spring after being attacked by a coyote during Miley’s Bangerz tour, which she then had a 60-foot replica of him made that she brought out on stage with her. The grieving process is different for all of us, I guess.

So think long and hard about that, Flaming Lips fans. While you were doing something this weekend that didn’t involve hanging out with Wayne Coyne, he was off smoking pot and getting matching tattoos with Hannah Montana. I’ll give you a moment while the 17-year-old in you cries out on agony. Maybe if you’re lucky, next she’ll get to go skydiving with Gene Ween.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drugs#Miley Cyrus
TAGSDRUGSMiley CyrusTATTOOSthe flaming lipsWAYNE COYNE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP