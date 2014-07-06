Miley Cyrus Got Matching Tattoos Of Her Deceased Dog With Wayne Coyne Of The Flaming Lips

Miley Cyrus had a house party this weekend and because house parties with lots of drugs and alcohol are where all good decisions are made, she and Wayne Coyne from The Flaming Lips and his girlfriend Katy Weaver all got matching tattoos of her recently departed dog Floyd. Floyd, if you’ll recall, died this past spring after being attacked by a coyote during Miley’s Bangerz tour, which she then had a 60-foot replica of him made that she brought out on stage with her. The grieving process is different for all of us, I guess.

So think long and hard about that, Flaming Lips fans. While you were doing something this weekend that didn’t involve hanging out with Wayne Coyne, he was off smoking pot and getting matching tattoos with Hannah Montana. I’ll give you a moment while the 17-year-old in you cries out on agony. Maybe if you’re lucky, next she’ll get to go skydiving with Gene Ween.