A Milli Vanilli biopic is on its way. Centering on the scandal involving dancers Pilatus and Morvan who pretended to be behind the 1980s hit “Girl You Know It’s True,” the movie is long-awaited and sure to touch on the intricacies of the music industry. Today, more about the movie was revealed, including the casting.

According to Deadline, Tijan Njie and Elan Ben Ali will play Fabrice Morvan and the late Rob Pilatus. Matthias Schweighöfer from Army of Thieves will play the German music producer Frank Farian. Graham Rogers, known for his role in Love and Mercy, will star as Milli Vanilli’s assistant Todd Headlee. Troy: Fall of a City‘s Bella Dayne will be Milli, Farian’s right-hand woman, who is the inspiration for the group’s name.

The film will be produced by Kevin Liles, the CEO of music company 300 Entertainment who also co-wrote the original version of “Girl You Know It’s True” with Baltimore DJ crew Numarx, and co-produced by Verhoeven, Farian, and Stefan Gärtner. Associate producers include Jasmin Davis, who is the daughter of the late John Davis, as well as Brad Howell who were the true voices of Milli Vanilli. It is produced by Leonine Studios and Wiedemann & Berg Film, and it’s in co-production with Sentana Film, SevenPictures, and Mediawan.