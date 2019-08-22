Getty Image

Rap icon and Songwriters Hall Of Famer Missy Elliott is releasing her first new album in 14 years and the best news is that fans won’t have to wait. Iconography is coming out tonight at midnight (August 23), joining a jam-packed list of releases that includes Rapsody, Jeezy, and Brockhampton. Missy tweeted the announcement with a shot of the album’s visually arresting cover, which features the word “Missy” spelled out by the artist’s hair in one, extremely long ponytail.

“At midnight tonight I’m dropping a collection of new songs!” she wrote. “Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa ‘Missy’ Elliott.” Incidentally, Missy can call herself “doctor” because she was recently awarded an honorary doctorate from Berklee College.

Missy’s long hiatus from the music world officially concluded in 2017 with the release of her video for “I’m Better.” From there, she joined Lizzo on the younger rapper’s upbeat Cuz I Love You single “Tempo” and set to work on the Iconography album, whose title reflects her status in the game as well as her penchant for wordplay. Missy changed the game 22 years ago with Supa Dupa Fly, becoming one of the most influential figures in hip-hop. Now, a new generation will get to see just why so many artists, from Lizzo to Kendrick Lamar, have called her one of their favorite rappers.

Iconography is out tonight at midnight.