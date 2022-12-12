Missy Elliott joined Lizzo to perform their Cuz I Love You track “Tempo” at Lizzo’s Special Tour stop in Los Angeles last month, and she saw all she needed to see. The hip-hop pioneer was part of Cuz I Love You, but she can’t stop raving about Lizzo’s Special era. Last week, we had Stevie Nicks opining about Lizzo’s potential political future, and now, Elliott is dreaming of a world where the Grammy and Emmy winner fronts a musical.

“What I really appreciate about Lizzo is that she is so diverse,” Elliott wrote for Lizzo’s capsule in Entertainment Weekly‘s “2022 Entertainers Of The Year” package. “There are so many levels to her. When she’s in the studio, she knows how to go into these different characters, she knows how to be heard, she knows how to sing, dance, rap, and it’s all amazing.”

The Songwriters Hall Of Fame inductee continued, “Take her song ‘Grrrls,’ that’s my fighting record. Listen, I ain’t out there fighting, but that’s my alter ego record that I go to — and I just love the structure of it. And then there’s ‘About Damn Time,’ which makes me just feel like I’m at Studio 54. I love that whole album. You put it on and you’re going to learn self-love, you’re going to love your friends, and you’re going to feel like a bad b*tch. The whole thing just makes me feel happy. It feels like a little bit of disco, a little bit of Grease, a little bit of hip-hop. Actually, I could see her doing a musical off of [Special]. I told her that at her concert, actually.”