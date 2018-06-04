2018 has been absolutely stacked with some pretty tremendous new rock records from a wide swath of up and coming and established artists, and we still have over half a year left on the calendar. One of the more anticipated album still on the schedule is Mitski’s follow-up to here phenomenal 2016 release Puberty 2, a new album titled Be The Cowboy that’s set for release on August 17 via Dead Oceans.
Today, Mitski, who just got off a tour opening basketball arenas for Lorde, has announced her own live run through North America, set to kick off this coming Sunday in Bozeman, Montana before crossing the pond into Europe in the Fall and coming back to our shores in October.
You can check out Mitski’s full tour itinerary below. For ticket information, you can visit her official website here.
06/09 — Bozeman, MT @ Rialto Bozeman
06/12 — Fort Collins, CO @ The Armory
06/14 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
06/15 — El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace
06/16 — Marfa, TX @ Crowley Theater
06/20 — Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s
06/22 — Gainesville, FL @ High Dive
06/23 — Savannah, GA @ El Rocko
06/30 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony
10/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/20 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/21 — Montreal, QB @ L’Astral
10/22 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House
10/23 — Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
10/25 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
10/26 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/30 — Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
10/31 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/01 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/03 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
11/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/08 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
11/10 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
11/11 — Dallas, TX @ Trees
11/13 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East &
11/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade: Hell Stage
11/16 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Join The Discussion: Log In With