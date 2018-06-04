Bao Ngo

2018 has been absolutely stacked with some pretty tremendous new rock records from a wide swath of up and coming and established artists, and we still have over half a year left on the calendar. One of the more anticipated album still on the schedule is Mitski’s follow-up to here phenomenal 2016 release Puberty 2, a new album titled Be The Cowboy that’s set for release on August 17 via Dead Oceans.

Today, Mitski, who just got off a tour opening basketball arenas for Lorde, has announced her own live run through North America, set to kick off this coming Sunday in Bozeman, Montana before crossing the pond into Europe in the Fall and coming back to our shores in October.

You can check out Mitski’s full tour itinerary below. For ticket information, you can visit her official website here.

06/09 — Bozeman, MT @ Rialto Bozeman

06/12 — Fort Collins, CO @ The Armory

06/14 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

06/15 — El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace

06/16 — Marfa, TX @ Crowley Theater

06/20 — Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

06/22 — Gainesville, FL @ High Dive

06/23 — Savannah, GA @ El Rocko

06/30 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony

10/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/20 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/21 — Montreal, QB @ L’Astral

10/22 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House

10/23 — Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

10/25 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

10/26 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/30 — Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

10/31 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/01 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/03 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

11/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/08 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/10 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

11/11 — Dallas, TX @ Trees

11/13 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East &

11/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade: Hell Stage

11/16 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel