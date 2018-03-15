UMG

Listen To This Eddie is a weekly column that examines the important people and events in the classic rock canon and how they continue to impact the world of popular music.

The Velvet Underground were far from the most popular band on the block during their short life in the latter portion of the 1960s into the ’70s. But while the music produced by the Lou Reed-led outfit went largely unnoticed by the larger rock-loving world in their time, they came to be cherished and championed by a vociferous and vocal contingent of critics and musicians alike in the years following their demise. As the esteemed artist/producer Brian Eno noted of the band’s first, banana-adorned album, “I think everyone who bought one of those 30,000 copies started a band.”

Over the past few years, The Velvet Underground’s current label has expended a lot of time and energy refurbishing the band’s classic records, while also giving fans a peek into some of the material that was left on the cutting room floor, in addition to a bevy of live tracks from venues like the Boston Tea Party and the Matrix in San Francisco. The wealth of latter-day releases has greatly expanded our understanding of this seminal group, while also granting fans deeper insight into their creative processes.

The latest release from Verve Records is a career-spanning vinyl box set that collects each one of the band’s studio albums, as well as Nico’s solo debut Chelsea Girls and, most tantalizing of all, a reassembled version of their “lost” album between The Velvet Underground and Loaded titled 1969, featuring deep cuts like “Foggy Notion,” “Ride Into The Sun,” and “I Can’t Stand It.” This latest set stands as the most definitive and sonically-meticulous statement from the band yet, and maybe for all-time.

Recently, I had the chance to talk to the Velvet Underground’s drummer Moe Tucker to ask to her about this release, as well as her history in the band, her long, loving relationship with Reed, and her recent onstage reconciliation with John Cale.