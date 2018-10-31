The Monthly Mixtape: The Songs You Need To Hear From October 2018

Getty Image

Every month Uproxx Cultural Critic Steven Hyden compiles a playlist of his favorite songs from new albums.

Greta Van Fleet, “Age Of Man”

When I interviewed Greta Van Fleet singer Josh Kiszka earlier this month, I asked specifically about this song, the opening track from the Michigan band’s hit debut, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, in which he seemingly quotes directly from Led Zeppelin III. He called it both a “wink,” implying intentionality, and an “unintentional homage.” I still have no idea what to make of that answer, and I admit I’m still confounded by this band, which is thoroughly derivative … and also pretty damn fun and pleasurable. Perhaps allowing for contradictions is the key to understanding Greta Van Fleet. Or maybe it just requires turning your brain off.

Sharon Van Etten, “Comeback Kid”

Is this the melancholic folkie we all know and love or is it a rebooted rocker making her own anthems for the peaceful army? (Sharon Greta Van Fleet Etten?) This audacious single from the forthcoming Remind Me Tomorrow (due January 18), is by far the biggest music she’s ever made, with an enormous synth-rock hook buoying Van Etten’s strong, confident vocal. Consider me psyched for the new record.

Deerhunter, “Death In Midsummer”

Few American bands have been as great or surprising in the past ten years as Deerhunter. The curveball on “Death in Midsummer” is the prominent harpsichord, which grounds Bradford Cox in a pop-baroque mode that’s reminiscent of a late-’60s AM radio wonderland where Zombies and Left Banke songs play on a loop. It’s a surprisingly fitting representation of the upcoming Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared (due January 18), the most purely beautiful album Deerhunter has made since Halcyon Digest.