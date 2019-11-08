Music

A Behind-The-Scenes Look At The Creation Of Moxie Knox’s ‘Love Me Right’ Video

No matter how much work you think goes into making a music video, the reality is, it’s always more.

The journey from an idea in an artist’s mind to the realization on a sound stage is filled with long hours and crews of talent working round-the-clock to deliver something substantial. Normally, we don’t get to see the grind happening behind the scenes, just the finished project but the Sprite Way “Love Me Right” music video has defied convention from the start. It was a crowdsourced group of emerging creatives, and it was a full attribution project meaning that the spotlight wasn’t only on the artist, Moxie Knox – it was on the crew. This is a behind the scenes to see how this new process really does work. As you’ll see in the above video, the whole team comes together, working within a budget, taking advice from industry vets, and creating a proper showcase for Knox’s emotional R&B ode to self-love.

“I’m learning, I’m growing, I’ve made new friends,” Knox says at one point in this behind-the-scenes clip chronicling the group’s first meeting through long hours of choreography, production design, wardrobe prep and more. “I know that this team is strong enough to execute this project in such a beautiful way.”

And they did, working long hours, navigating scheduling conflicts, and off-roading prop cars to deliver a video that packs an entire spectrum of color and emotion into just a few short minutes — a result worthy of all that effort and reflective of all their talents and creative choices.

