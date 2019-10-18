With the help of fans, Sprite® and Uproxx connected rising star Moxie Knox and a crowdsourced group of emerging creatives to bring to life a music video for her self-love-anthem “Love Me Right.” Follow us as we introduce you to Moxie’s creative collaborators as they each put their mark on this project.

There are a lot of moving parts involved in making a music video, and the person overseeing all of them for Knox’s upcoming “Love Me Right” is producer Jeremy Miller. It’s helpful that he’s as passionate about the project as he is thrilled to be collaborating with Knox. He says in the video above, “I’m really impressed with her creativity and her drive for this, and I’m very excited that we get to make this music video.”

Since it is Miller’s job to manage everything involved in making the video, it’s vital that he’s ready to react to anything. Miller says, “I think my superpower on set would be anticipation. I feel that I’m very good at anticipating what comes next, or I feel like I’m very good at anticipating people’s wants and needs.”

Miller isn’t the only one providing valuable input on this project, though. He’s working with a select group of other up-and-coming creators on the video, who Uproxx will introduce you to ahead of the premiere of the “Love Me Right” video.