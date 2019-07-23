MTV found an unconventional way to announce its nominees for the 2019 Video Music Awards. Fans who wanted to find out the names on the list were invited to slide in the @VMAs account’s DMs. Of course, you can save some time by checking out the full list below.
This year’s nomination leaders include Ariana Grande with 10 nominations, Taylor Swift with 10 nominations, Billie Eilish with nine nominations, and Lil Nas X wit eight nominations in his first year as a nominee. See below for the full list of nominees.
Video Of The Year
21 Savage — “A Lot” feat. J. Cole
Billie Eilish — “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande — Thank U, Next”
Jonas Brothers — “Sucker”
Lil Nas X — “Old Town Road (Remix)” feat. Billy Ray Cyrus]
Taylor Swift — “You Need To Calm Down”
Artist Of The Year
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
Song Of The Year
Drake — “In My Feelings”
Ariana Grande — “Thank U, Next”
Jonas Brothers — “Sucker”
Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper — “Shallow”
Lil Nas X — “Old Town Road (Remix)” feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
Taylor Swift — “You Need To Calm Down”
Best New Artist
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Rosalía
Best Collaboration
Lil Nas X — “Old Town Road (Remix)” feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper — “Shallow”
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello — “Señorita”
Taylor Swift — “Me!” feat. Brendon Urie
Ed Sheeran And Justin Bieber — “I Don’t Care”
BTS — “Boy With Luv” feat. Halsey
Push Artist Of The Year
Bazzi
Cnco
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lauv
Lizzo
Best Pop
5 Seconds Of Summer — “Easier”
Cardi B And Bruno Mars — “Please Me”
Billie Eilish — “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande — “Thank U, Next”
Jonas Brothers — “Sucker”
Taylor Swift — “You Need To Calm Down”
Best Hip-Hop
2 Chainz — “Rule The World” feat. Ariana Grande
21 Savage — “A Lot” feat. J. Cole
Cardi B — “Money”
Dj Khaled — “Higher” feat. Nipsey Hussle And John Legend
Lil Nas X — “Old Town Road (Remix)” feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
Travis Scott — “Sicko Mode” feat. Drake
Best R&B
Anderson .Paak — “Make It Better” feat. Smokey Robinson
Childish Gambino — “Feels Like Summer”
H.E.R. — “Could’ve Been” feat. Bryson Tiller
Alicia Keys — “Raise A Man”
Ella Mai — “Trip”
Normani — “Waves” feat. 6lack
Best K-Pop
BTS — “Boy With Luv” feat. Halsey
Blackpink — “Kill This Love”
Monsta X — “Who Do You Love” feat. French Montana
Tomorrow X Together — “Cat & Dog”
NCT 127 — “Regular”
Exo — “Tempo”
Best Latin
Anuel Aa And Karol G — “Secreto”
Bad Bunny — “Mia” feat. Drake
Benny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, And J Balvin — “I Can’t Get Enough”
Daddy Yankee — “Con Calma” feat. Snow
Maluma — “Mala Mía”
Rosalía And J Balvin: “Con Altura” feat. El Guincho
Best Dance
The Chainsmokers — “Call You Mine” feat. Bebe Rexha
Clean Bandit — “Solo” feat. Demi Lovato
Dj Snake — “Taki Taki” feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna, And Cardi B
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, And J Balvin — “Say My Name”
Marshmello And Bastille — “Happier”
Silk City And Dua Lipa — “Electricity”
Best Rock
The 1975 — “Love It If We Made It”
Fall Out Boy — “Bishops Knife Trick”
Imagine Dragons — “Natural”
Lenny Kravitz — “Low”
Panic! At The Disco — “High Hopes”
Twenty One Pilots — “My Blood”
Video For Good
Halsey — “Nightmare”
The Killers — “Land Of The Free”
Jamie N Commons And Skylar Grey — “Runaway Train” feat. Gallant
John Legend — “Preach”
Lil Dicky — “Earth”
Taylor Swift — “You Need To Calm Down”
Best Direction
Billie Eilish — “Bad Guy” (Dir. Dave Meyers)
FKA Twigs — “Cellophane” (Dir. Andrew Thomas Huang)
Ariana Grande — “Thank U, Next” (Dir. Hannah Lux Davis)
Lil Nas X — “Old Town Road (Remix)” (Dir. Calmatic)
LSD — “No New Friends” (Dir. Dano Cerny)
Taylor Swift — “You Need To Calm Down” (Dir. Drew Kirsch And Taylor Swift)
Best Visual Effects
Billie Eilish — “When The Party’s Over” (Visual Effects: Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo)
FKA Twigs — “Cellophane” (Visual Effects: Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti For Analog)
Ariana Grande — “God Is A Woman” (Visual Effects: Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice For Mathematic)
DJ Khaled — “Just Us” feat. SZA (Visual Effects: Sergii Mashevskyi)
LSD — “No New Friends” (Visual Effects: Ethan Chancer)
Taylor Swift — “Me!” feat. Brendon Urie (Visual Effects: Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton For Buf Vfx)
Best Editing
Anderson .Paak — “Tints” feat. Kendrick Lamar (Editing: Elias Talbot)
Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road (Remix)” feat. Billy Ray Cyrus (Editing: Calmatic)
Billie Eilish — “Bad Guy” (Editing: Billie Eilish)
Ariana Grande — “7 Rings” (Editing: Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh)
Solange — “Almeda” (Editing: Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor)
Taylor Swift — “You Need To Calm Down” (Editing: Jarrett Fijal)
Best Art Direction
BTS: “Boy With Luv” feat. Halsey (Art Direction: Jinsil Park, Bona Kim (Mu:E))
Ariana Grande — “7 Rings” (Art Direction: John Richoux)
Lil Nas X — “Old Town Road (Remix)” feat. Billy Ray Cyrus (Art Direction: Itaru Dela Vegas)
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello — “Señorita” (Art Direction: Tatiana Van Sauter)
Taylor Swift — “You Need To Calm Down” (Art Direction: Brittany Porter)
Kanye West And Lil Pump: “I Love It” feat. Adele Givens (Art Direction: Tino Schaedler)
Best Choreography
FKA Twigs — “Cellophane” (Choreography: Kelly Yvonne)
Rosalía And J Balvin — “Con Altura” feat. El Guincho (Choreography: Charm La’donna)
LSD — “No New Friends” (Choreography: Ryan Heffington)
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello — “Señorita” (Choreography: Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv)
Solange — “Almeda” (Choreography: Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles)
BTS — “Boy With Luv” [Ft. Halsey] (Choreography: Rie Hata)
Best Cinematography
Anderson .Paak: “Tints” feat. Kendrick Lamar (Cinematography: Elias Talbot)
Billie Eilish — “Hostage” (Cinematography: Pau Castejon)
Ariana Grande — “Thank U, Next” (Cinematography: Christopher Probst)
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello — “Señorita” (Cinematography: Scott Cunningham)
Solange — “Almeda” (Cinematography: Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton)
Taylor Swift — “Me!”feat. Brendon Urie (Cinematography: Starr Whitesides)