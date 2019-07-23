Getty Image

MTV found an unconventional way to announce its nominees for the 2019 Video Music Awards. Fans who wanted to find out the names on the list were invited to slide in the @VMAs account’s DMs. Of course, you can save some time by checking out the full list below.

This year’s nomination leaders include Ariana Grande with 10 nominations, Taylor Swift with 10 nominations, Billie Eilish with nine nominations, and Lil Nas X wit eight nominations in his first year as a nominee. See below for the full list of nominees.

Video Of The Year

21 Savage — “A Lot” feat. J. Cole

Billie Eilish — “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande — Thank U, Next”

Jonas Brothers — “Sucker”

Lil Nas X — “Old Town Road (Remix)” feat. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Taylor Swift — “You Need To Calm Down”

Artist Of The Year

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Song Of The Year

Drake — “In My Feelings”

Ariana Grande — “Thank U, Next”

Jonas Brothers — “Sucker”

Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper — “Shallow”

Lil Nas X — “Old Town Road (Remix)” feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

Taylor Swift — “You Need To Calm Down”

Best New Artist

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Rosalía

Best Collaboration

Lil Nas X — “Old Town Road (Remix)” feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper — “Shallow”

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello — “Señorita”

Taylor Swift — “Me!” feat. Brendon Urie

Ed Sheeran And Justin Bieber — “I Don’t Care”

BTS — “Boy With Luv” feat. Halsey

Push Artist Of The Year

Bazzi

Cnco

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

Best Pop

5 Seconds Of Summer — “Easier”

Cardi B And Bruno Mars — “Please Me”

Billie Eilish — “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande — “Thank U, Next”

Jonas Brothers — “Sucker”

Taylor Swift — “You Need To Calm Down”

Best Hip-Hop

2 Chainz — “Rule The World” feat. Ariana Grande

21 Savage — “A Lot” feat. J. Cole

Cardi B — “Money”

Dj Khaled — “Higher” feat. Nipsey Hussle And John Legend

Lil Nas X — “Old Town Road (Remix)” feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

Travis Scott — “Sicko Mode” feat. Drake

Best R&B

Anderson .Paak — “Make It Better” feat. Smokey Robinson

Childish Gambino — “Feels Like Summer”

H.E.R. — “Could’ve Been” feat. Bryson Tiller

Alicia Keys — “Raise A Man”

Ella Mai — “Trip”

Normani — “Waves” feat. 6lack

Best K-Pop

BTS — “Boy With Luv” feat. Halsey

Blackpink — “Kill This Love”

Monsta X — “Who Do You Love” feat. French Montana

Tomorrow X Together — “Cat & Dog”

NCT 127 — “Regular”

Exo — “Tempo”

Best Latin

Anuel Aa And Karol G — “Secreto”

Bad Bunny — “Mia” feat. Drake

Benny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, And J Balvin — “I Can’t Get Enough”

Daddy Yankee — “Con Calma” feat. Snow

Maluma — “Mala Mía”

Rosalía And J Balvin: “Con Altura” feat. El Guincho

Best Dance

The Chainsmokers — “Call You Mine” feat. Bebe Rexha

Clean Bandit — “Solo” feat. Demi Lovato

Dj Snake — “Taki Taki” feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna, And Cardi B

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, And J Balvin — “Say My Name”

Marshmello And Bastille — “Happier”

Silk City And Dua Lipa — “Electricity”

Best Rock

The 1975 — “Love It If We Made It”

Fall Out Boy — “Bishops Knife Trick”

Imagine Dragons — “Natural”

Lenny Kravitz — “Low”

Panic! At The Disco — “High Hopes”

Twenty One Pilots — “My Blood”

Video For Good

Halsey — “Nightmare”

The Killers — “Land Of The Free”

Jamie N Commons And Skylar Grey — “Runaway Train” feat. Gallant

John Legend — “Preach”

Lil Dicky — “Earth”

Taylor Swift — “You Need To Calm Down”

Best Direction

Billie Eilish — “Bad Guy” (Dir. Dave Meyers)

FKA Twigs — “Cellophane” (Dir. Andrew Thomas Huang)

Ariana Grande — “Thank U, Next” (Dir. Hannah Lux Davis)

Lil Nas X — “Old Town Road (Remix)” (Dir. Calmatic)

LSD — “No New Friends” (Dir. Dano Cerny)

Taylor Swift — “You Need To Calm Down” (Dir. Drew Kirsch And Taylor Swift)

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish — “When The Party’s Over” (Visual Effects: Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo)

FKA Twigs — “Cellophane” (Visual Effects: Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti For Analog)

Ariana Grande — “God Is A Woman” (Visual Effects: Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice For Mathematic)

DJ Khaled — “Just Us” feat. SZA (Visual Effects: Sergii Mashevskyi)

LSD — “No New Friends” (Visual Effects: Ethan Chancer)

Taylor Swift — “Me!” feat. Brendon Urie (Visual Effects: Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton For Buf Vfx)

Best Editing

Anderson .Paak — “Tints” feat. Kendrick Lamar (Editing: Elias Talbot)

Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road (Remix)” feat. Billy Ray Cyrus (Editing: Calmatic)

Billie Eilish — “Bad Guy” (Editing: Billie Eilish)

Ariana Grande — “7 Rings” (Editing: Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh)

Solange — “Almeda” (Editing: Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor)

Taylor Swift — “You Need To Calm Down” (Editing: Jarrett Fijal)

Best Art Direction

BTS: “Boy With Luv” feat. Halsey (Art Direction: Jinsil Park, Bona Kim (Mu:E))

Ariana Grande — “7 Rings” (Art Direction: John Richoux)

Lil Nas X — “Old Town Road (Remix)” feat. Billy Ray Cyrus (Art Direction: Itaru Dela Vegas)

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello — “Señorita” (Art Direction: Tatiana Van Sauter)

Taylor Swift — “You Need To Calm Down” (Art Direction: Brittany Porter)

Kanye West And Lil Pump: “I Love It” feat. Adele Givens (Art Direction: Tino Schaedler)

Best Choreography

FKA Twigs — “Cellophane” (Choreography: Kelly Yvonne)

Rosalía And J Balvin — “Con Altura” feat. El Guincho (Choreography: Charm La’donna)

LSD — “No New Friends” (Choreography: Ryan Heffington)

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello — “Señorita” (Choreography: Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv)

Solange — “Almeda” (Choreography: Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles)

BTS — “Boy With Luv” [Ft. Halsey] (Choreography: Rie Hata)

Best Cinematography

Anderson .Paak: “Tints” feat. Kendrick Lamar (Cinematography: Elias Talbot)

Billie Eilish — “Hostage” (Cinematography: Pau Castejon)

Ariana Grande — “Thank U, Next” (Cinematography: Christopher Probst)

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello — “Señorita” (Cinematography: Scott Cunningham)

Solange — “Almeda” (Cinematography: Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton)

Taylor Swift — “Me!”feat. Brendon Urie (Cinematography: Starr Whitesides)