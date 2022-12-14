Last night (December 13), Muni Long stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a killer performance of her song, “Time Machine.”

On the Fallon stage, Long arrived dressed in a shimmery, metallic, robot suit, as she sang about regret and still missing her ex.

“Wish I had a time machine / Baby, if I had a time machine / I would hop inside my time machine / And rearrange history / Get rid of some of these memories / Anything that ain’t servin’ me / I wish I had a time machine / Go back to when you lied to me,” Long sings on the song’s chorus.

It’s been a big year for Long, who, after over a decade of working behind the scenes as a songwriter under the moniker Priscilla Renea, had a breakthrough moment after her song “Hrs And Hrs” went viral on TikTok. Long is nominated for three Grammys at next year’s ceremony, including Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “Hrs And Hrs,” as well as the coveted Best New Artist award.

Long has been nominated in the past as a songwriter, but her current slate of nominations marks the first time she’s been nominated for work that she’s performed herself. In an interview with Billboard, Long revealed how she reacted to the news of her nominations.

“…I definitely cried for a couple of minutes because it was a relief,” Long said. “I feel really good. I feel very grateful. And it’s historic. My age [Long is 34], spending my own money, coming from my background — it was unheard-of stuff. I’m super grateful that the conversation is happening and that people are watching me and then the messages I get about people being inspired and they really do have stars in their eyes watching me, and that feels amazing.”

Check out the performance of “Time Machine” above.