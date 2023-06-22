1500 Or Nothin’s MyGuyMars steps up to the mic with a groovy medley performance of “U Know Wassup/Only You” for UPROXX Sessions. In a departure from many of the one-take performances we’ve hosted, Mars brings a full band, including bass, guitars, and DJ, and plays keys himself as he sings the upbeat West Coast two-stepper “U Know Wassup,” then slows things down for a cover of “Only You” by 112. I dare you not to dance — and I bet you will.

For those unfamiliar, 1500 Or Nothin‘ is a collective of artists, musicians, and producers based in the Los Angeles area who has worked with just about everybody who’s anybody in hip-hop today, from local legends like Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg, and The Game to pillars of hip-hop like Beyoncé, Frank Ocean, Jay-Z, Just Blaze, Rihanna, and Usher.

Mars is one of the core members of the collective alongside Rance, James Fauntleroy, and Brody Brown, and has been performing under the 1500 banner since his high school days. His credits include The Dirty Projectors and T.I., while he has released numerous solo projects, including February’s No Days Off 2, which is where you can find “U Know Wassup.”

Watch MyGuyMars’s UPROXX Sessions performance above.

