Nas and Hit-Boy’s creative partnership has turned out to be incredibly fruitful, as they’ve released no fewer than five projects — one of which, King’s Disease II, delivered Nas his first-ever Grammy win in 2022, ending a 20+ year drought for the rap rap veteran. Alas, all good things must eventually end, and so, Nas and Hit are delivering one last album before moving on. It’ll be called Magic 3 and it’s coming out this Thursday, September 14 — Nas’ 50th birthday. Nas and Hit-Boy announced the final project (after teasing the duo’s “finale” for the past week) on Instagram:

In Hit-Boy’s post, the producer left several comments thanking “any and everyone who’s listened” and declaring that “it’s been fun,” while Nas waxed nostalgic in his own caption, writing, “It’s been nothing short of Magical!”

The first five albums — three King’s Disease projects and two installments of Magic — were credited with revitalizing Nas’ credibility with younger audiences and his own day-one fans after years of declining reception, as noted by such observers as Lonzo Ball and 21 Savage. However, Savage quickly backtracked after being featured on the Magic 2 track, “One Mic, One Gun.” Nas was later tapped to remake “Rapper’s Delight” with contemporary stars GloRilla and Latto and fellow veteran Rakim, bridging the gap between generations and proving he’s just as relevant as ever after collaborating with younger stars like Don Toliver, Lil Durk, and ASAP Rocky.