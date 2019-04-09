Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The most recent episode of The Simpsons, “I’m Just a Girl Who Can’t Say D’oh,” ended the same way as the 658 episodes (!) before it: a title card for executive producers James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, and Sam Simon. Then, something unexpected happened. A bespectacled guy dressed like Ned Flanders started scream-singing about white wine spritzers, while his band, also dressed like the Simpsons’ neighbor, shredded and slammed the skins around him. And with that, millions of viewers were introduced to Okilly Dokilly.

The Flanders-themed metal (or “Nedal”) band has been around since 2015, when singer Head Ned came up with the “band name first,” he told Uproxx in an interview. “We thought it would be funny to have a really heavy band be called Okilly Dokilly. Then we thought, ‘What if we all dressed like Flanders?’ I suppose that question is answered now.” The five-piece group has since released albums called Howdilly Twodilly with song titles like “Godspeed Little Doodle” and “Press Destruct Button,” but the biggest break came when Simpsons showrunner Al Jean saw the music video for “White Wine Spritzer” online. “We knew they had to be on the show,” he said to Rolling Stone. “We do not endorse their message of indiscriminate drinking of white wine spritzers.”

Head Ned is still in, to use his word, “disbelief” about the cameo:

“I’m very much in disbelief. It’s like this is just a strange alternate universe and I’m gonna wake up the next day and it’s just like, ‘No, you didn’t start the Ned Flanders band, you still work in accounting.’ And I’ll be like, ‘Well alright, at least my imagination knows how to have a good time.’ … But the fact that they contacted us and it wasn’t anything where they wanted us to stop and go home was very, very cool.”

Watch Okilly Dokilly’s performance of “White Wine Spritzer” above, preferably while wearing nothing at all, nothing at all, NOTHING at all.

(Via Rolling Stone)