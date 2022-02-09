Today started out as any other for Nelly, but things took a sharp left after the “Hot In Herre” rapper accidentally posted a video of himself receiving oral sex to his Instagram page. While he quickly deleted the post, the damage was already done, with social media doing its job. Some of Nelly’s 3.3 million Instagram followers caught a glimpse of the video and quickly shared their thoughts about it. Hours after Nelly made the mistake, he released a statement on the matter to TMZ.

“I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them,” he told the publication. “This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public.” Nelly did not share how the video ended up on his Instagram page, but according to TMZ, it appears that he could have been hacked. The publication says his team is investigating a breach and they’re concerned that some more private content that belongs to Nelly could end up online. This includes financial information, personal documents, and passwords.

Nelly’s apology comes after he was slaughtered online, with many taking to Twitter to comment on a small observation they noticed. Comments included “I saw Nelly’s d*ck and I’m very disappointed” and “Nelly’s d*ck is super regular.”