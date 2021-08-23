Nelly is circling the wagons for his new country-influenced album, Heartland, out on August 27. Featuring a slew of collabs, Heartland will include guest appearances from Darius Rucker, Jimmie Allen, Chris Bandi, George Birge, Breland, Blanco Brown, Kane Brown, Florida Georgia Line, Tyler Hubbard, and City Spud, according to an Instagram post from the rapper.

Heartland will also feature Nelly’s track with Florida Georgia Line, “Little Bit,” as well as “High Horse” featuring Blanco Brown and Breland. Have a peek at the tracklist below.

This certainly isn’t Nelly’s first foray into the land of country music: In 2004, he and Tim McGraw released their joint hit “Over and Over.” A few years later, in 2012, Nelly and Florida Georgia Line remixed the duo’s “Cruise.” Talking to Extra TV about Heartland, Nelly stressed that his new record isn’t “a country album,” per se. “I say it’s country-influenced. I love country music. I love the artists. I love them enough not to say I’m doing a country album. But I can do an album that shows how country music has inspired me, how I appreciate the way that the country world has opened their arms to Nelly and shown support.”

Heartland Tracklist

1. “Lil Bit” Feat. Florida Georgia Line

2. “High Horse” Feat. Breland & Blanco Brown

3. “Grits & Glamour” Feat. Kane Brown

4. “Ms. Drive Me Crazy” Feat. Darius Rucker & City Spud

5. “Country Boy Do” Feat. Tyler Hubbard

6. “Someone Somewhere” Feat. George Birge

7. “5 Drinks Ago”

8. “Follow Me” Feat. Chris Bandi

9. “Good Times Roll” Feat. Jimmy Allen

Heartland drops August 27 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.