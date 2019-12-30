Counting today, there are two days left in 2019, which means that by now, all of the top albums and top songs of the year lists have been out for weeks. That doesn’t necessarily mark the end of discussing and ranking this year’s musical output, though. A lot of music-related programs enjoyed success on Netflix, and now that the streaming platform has shared what shows and movies were most popular in 2019 (in the US), we know that music series and films performed well.

Music-related movies were best represented in the list of Netflix’s most popular documentaries. Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened is third on that list, while right behind it in fourth is Beyonce’s Homecoming film.

Rhythm + Flow — the hip-hop competition series hosted by Chance The Rapper, Cardi B, and T.I. — also did well this year, as it placed third on the list of most popular nonfiction releases of 2019.

Also worth noting is that The Umbrella Academy (which is based on My Chemical Romance leader Gerard Way’s comic book series) was the ninth most popular release overall, as well as the third most popular series. Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse — which was renowned for its soundtrack led by Post Malone and Swae Lee’s No. 1 hit “Sunflower” — was the eighth most popular movie of 2019.

Happy almost 2020! Here’s a look at the most popular series, films, and documentaries released on Netflix in the US this year. (thread) pic.twitter.com/fSHb39DbIT — Netflix US (@netflix) December 30, 2019

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.